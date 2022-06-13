Dee brothers put in A-Star performance with 1-19 in Tipperary hurling clash

Stephen Dee who hit 1-8 for Sologhead in their win over Arravale Rovers was recently named Hurler of the Year at the Abbey School and is seen here with principal John Kiely.
Sologhead’s Junior Hurlers made the perfect start to this year’s championship on Wednesday night last and were full value in a well deserved 11-points margin victory over neighbours Arravale Rovers on a scoreline of, 1-25 to 1-14.
Apart from the early exchange of points during the opening ten minutes Sologhead then began to show their authority on the game going on to build up a seven point lead at the break, 0-14 to 0-7.
There would be no let up in the second half as Sologhead maintained the momentum over the remaining thirty minutes running out convincing winners with James Dee (0-11) and his brother Stephen (1-8) accounting for 1-19 of their side’s total.
Arravale did introduce All Ireland Minor Hurling medal winner Timmy Dalton to stem the tide and while his goal bound shot was well turned away by Phillip Doherty there would be no denying Sologhead their victory and with 1-17 coming from open play they can now look forward with confidence to the next round two weeks away.
Team and scorers: Phillip Doherty, Shane Farrell, Noel Kennedy,Christopher Ryan (S), Brian Garvin, Brendan Collins, Jack Redican, James Dee 0-11, 0-8 frees , Denis O’Shea, Stephen Dee 1-8, Anthony Owens 0-3, Aaron Ryan 0-2, Tommy O’Mahoney 0-1, Christopher O’Connor, Aidan Riordan.
Subs used, Damien Ryan (C), Colin Allen, Colin Hanley, Christopher McSweeney and completing the squad were James Power, Declan Riordan, Patrick Russell and Christopher Irwin.
Final Score, Sologhead 1-25 Arravale Rovers 1-14.
Cahir Park players Sienna Ferris and Zoe Conway who now go onto U13 and U15 All Ireland Finals after the Gaynor Cup last week
The Comeragh Rangers football team that won the recent U15 Féile Cup Final in Stradbally, county Waterford by defeating Tramore.
