Same Old tune in Bill’s Thurles Greyhound Stadium quartet

The most in-form racer at Thurles Greyhound Stadium over recent weeks, Bernie Hogan’s Old Bill (Droopys Sydney-Starry Display) has advanced up the grading table within an extended purple patch of late and ably coping with a further rise for Saturday’s A2 525, the Nenagh raider completed a four-timer in a fastest of the night performance.



Successful in A3 last time, the July 2020 pup broke just behind the early pace which was set by Cabra Beauty and charting a straight line from trap 4, the Hogan winner continued to track that rival to the opening bends before ranging up on the outside at the top of the backstraight.



Advancing to lead by a length at halfway, Old Bill extended his advantage around the closing bends and predictably seeing out the trip stoutly, the strong runner registered his sixth career success with three lengths to spare over a gallant Cabra Beauty in 29.18 (-20). Avoiding an upgrade, five in-a-row appears entirely possible next time out!



Arnie is back for Kilvil brace

Impressive in sprint victory last time, the Kilvil Syndicate’s Kilvil Arnold (Ballymac Best-In A Heartbeat) made a return to 525-yards on Saturday and taking his chance as a reserve in the A3 contest, set up a Thurles hattrick while sparking a litter double for connections on the night.



Clearly blessed with smart early dash, the March 2020 whelp outpaced rivals to his inside from trap 6 and establishing a strong one length lead on the run to the bend, effectively settled the race when sweeping the turn while extending readily clear to the backstraight. Pursued to halfway by the advancing Cloneen Valerie, that eventual runner-up caught the eye when reducing her arrears to one and a half lengths at the line, but Kilvil Arnold was not for catching in 29.52 (-20).



Completing the Pete Pattinson trained double, Kilvil Robert (Ballymac Best-In A Heartbeat) claimed the top graded contest on Saturday, doubling his win tally with a most game effort to land his A1 525.



Breaking just behind the pace from trap 2, the Templemore winner tracked Rorys Saab to the first bend before streaking clear on the run to halfway having struck the front on the inside around the turns. Stamina reserves would be tested in the latter stages as an eye-catching Group Ranger reduced once nine length arrears to just three parts at the line, but Kilvil Robert remained full value for victory in 29.65 (-20).



A runner finding smart progression for a maiden victory in the A6 525 on Saturday, Keith Taylor’s Pancho Villa (King Elvis-Difficult Choice) confirmed the promise of his latest runner-up performance when just about leading throughout his first race success.



Breaking on level terms from trap 2, command of the rails saw the November 2020 pup reach the bend with a narrow advantage over Miss Celebrity and Kind Soul before defending a one-length lead to the top of the backstraight. The latter rival would advance to fill second on the run to the closing bends, but the winner had well and truly flown as Pancho Villa reached his four and half-length winning margin by the closing bends before completing victory in 29.41 (-20).



Next best over the standard trip on Saturday, Denise Ryan’s Oriental Fury (Oriental Warrior-Hell On Wheels) shed his maiden tag at the third time of asking as the kennels own sire registered his second and third winners on a successful night for the March 2020 litter.



Returning from an eight-month absence when held over the sprint trip last time, the lightly raced winner progressed for that comeback when breaking on level terms from trap 6 in his A4 525 and reaching the second bend in a close-up third, readily reduced one length arrears on the run to halfway. Striking the front approaching the closing bends, Oriental Fury saw out the trip stoutly for a three and a half length verdict over the running-on Motown Massie in 29.49 (-20).



First of the litter to enter the winner’s enclosure on the night was young Rian Dunne’s Youve Been Dunne (Oriental Warrior-Hell On Wheels) as he too claimed a maiden victory in his A5 525.



Last in the early exchanges following a ponderous start from trap 6, he subsequently confirmed the strong running abilities shown in previous placed efforts while advancing to second position at the closing bends. In pursuit of pacesetter Heavens Dollar, Youve Been Dunne struck the front in the home-straight for a one and a half length verdict in 29.62 (-20).



Matching that time in the first of Saturday’s A6 events, David Ryan’s Cluendarby Kitty (Ballymac Best-Active Air) registered arguably the most deserved victory of the season as the April 2020 youngster doubled her win tally following a spell of five runner-up performances in-a-row.



A strong runner at the standard trip, fast finishes had repeatedly fallen just short of late but with just two bodies to negotiate when reaching the backstraight in third place this time, the Ryan winner impressively reduced seven length arrears once reaching full flight passing halfway. Reeling in long long-time leader Gortkelly Frankie in the home stretch, Cluendarby Kitty claimed a thrilling second career win with a length and a half to spare in 29.62 (-20).



Saturday featured just a sole novice contest and justifying favouritism on debut, the ON2 525 found an impressive winner in the shape of the Feel-Good-Racing Syndicate’s Shackleton (Budgie Marbh-Trying Times) who was a first runner and first winner for his sire.



Breaking on level terms from trap 3, the September 2020 pup tussled for early supremacy in tight quarters all along the run to the second bend before bravely emerging to lead following bumping with Birchwood and Chasing Kay. Extending clear on the run to halfway, the eye was very much drawn to a fast-finishing Oakfield Magic who claimed second in the closing stages but value for a one and a half-length winning verdict, Shackleton posted 29.65 (-20).



The first of Saturday’s A4 525 events was a highly competitive affair as Michael Ryan’s Circus Dawn (Ballymac Vic-Optimistic Misty) claimed her fourth career win in gutsy fashion, leading from the opening bend to defeat Superior Racking by a length in 29.85 (-20) which followed a second race win for Patrick Maher’s Listen Bubbles (Droopys Jet-Lemon Steff) when striking the front off the second bend for a four length verdict over Monemore Lazy in 30.15 (-20).



Top Dog

Completing a four-timer on his upgrade to A2, Old Bill (Droopys Sydney-Starry Display) is lord of all he surveys at Thurles of late and will take some stopping in his bid for five in-a-row without a rise following his 29.18 (-20) score over 525-yards on Saturday.



Best Bitch

Gaining overdue reward for her consistency, Cluendarby Kitty (Ballymac Best-Active Air) gets the nod for her strong running A6 525 victory in 29.62 (-20) which followed five second place finishes on the spin.



Most Impressive Debut

There was just the sole novice contest this week but showing smart early dash and a most pleasing battling quality to take command of the ON2 525 event, Shackleton (Budgie Marbh-Trying Times) put his sire on the board in a smart debut win while posting 29.65 (-20).



One To Watch

Last from boxes, and further hindered when markedly baulked around the opening bends in the ON2 525 on Saturday, Thomas Jordan’s November 2020 pup Oakfield Magic (Magical Bale-Bull Run Banter) must have been twelve lengths adrift of 29.65 (-20) winner Shackleton at the second bend and his hugely eye-catching effort when reducing the winning margin to three and a half lengths at the line will not have escaped keen puppy followers.