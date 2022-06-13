Adrian O'Dwyer wins Carroll Cup at County Tipperary Golf Club

ABOVE: The winners of the Carroll Cup at Dundrum House Golf Club last weekend with members of the Carroll family. Back row, from left to right; John D Carroll, Donal Coman, Niall McKeown, Thomas Moran, Martin Maher, Andrew Burke, Michael Browne and Alan Butler. Front row: Mariann Slattery, Sean Carroll, John Carroll (sponsor), Adrian O’Dwyer winner of the Carroll Cup, Captain Brian Slattery and Mary Alice Carroll.

The Carroll Cup

The Carroll cup competition took place over last weekend; it was a stroke play competition off the white markers.

The winners were; in 1st place Adrian O’Dwyer (19) 68, in 2nd place Donal Coman (23) 68.

Best Gross Andrew Burke (6) 70, in 3rd place Kevin McCarthy (14) 68, in 4th place Martin Maher (10) 68.

Category 1: 1st Thomas Moran (10) 68, 2nd Alan Butler (11) 71, 3rd Andrey Rangelov (5) 72.

Cat 2: 1st Mark Jordan (14) 69, 2nd Derek Hayes (13) 70, 3rd Niall McKeown (14) 71, C at 3: John Currivan (24) 69, 2nd Michael Browne (26) 69, 3rd Michael Morris (25) 70.

This competition is run each year to the memory of the late Pat Carroll with the prizes sponsored by John Carroll.

All the money raised in the competition goes to South Tipperary Hospice.



Club Classic

County Tipperary Golf & Country Club annual Club Classic will take place from June 21 to 26.

Our main sponsor again this year is O’Dwyer Steel Dundrum. Our second sponsor is Golf Professional Marian Roirdan the Golf Shop Dundrum.

There are many other prize contributors to whom we are extremely grateful.

A team of four for €100 which is extremely good value. It will be a Champaign Scramble with two scores to count except on and on the 7th where it will be three scores to count and on the 18th where it will be all four scours to count & you play your own ball on the Par 3’s.