Search

13 Jun 2022

Adrian O'Dwyer wins Carroll Cup at County Tipperary Golf Club

Adrian O'Dwyer wins Carroll Cup at County Tipperary Golf Club

The winners of the Carroll Cup at Dundrum House Golf Club last weekend with members of the Carroll family.

Reporter:

Reporter

13 Jun 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

ABOVE: The winners of the Carroll Cup at Dundrum House Golf Club last weekend with members of the Carroll family. Back row, from left to right; John D Carroll, Donal Coman, Niall McKeown, Thomas Moran, Martin Maher, Andrew Burke, Michael Browne and Alan Butler. Front row: Mariann Slattery, Sean Carroll, John Carroll (sponsor), Adrian O’Dwyer winner of the Carroll Cup, Captain Brian Slattery and Mary Alice Carroll.

The Carroll Cup
The Carroll cup competition took place over last weekend; it was a stroke play competition off the white markers.
The winners were; in 1st place Adrian O’Dwyer (19) 68, in 2nd place Donal Coman (23) 68.
Best Gross Andrew Burke (6) 70, in 3rd place Kevin McCarthy (14) 68, in 4th place Martin Maher (10) 68.
Category 1: 1st Thomas Moran (10) 68, 2nd Alan Butler (11) 71, 3rd Andrey Rangelov (5) 72.
Cat 2: 1st Mark Jordan (14) 69, 2nd Derek Hayes (13) 70, 3rd Niall McKeown (14) 71, C at 3: John Currivan (24) 69, 2nd Michael Browne (26) 69, 3rd Michael Morris (25) 70.
This competition is run each year to the memory of the late Pat Carroll with the prizes sponsored by John Carroll.

All the money raised in the competition goes to South Tipperary Hospice.


Club Classic
County Tipperary Golf & Country Club annual Club Classic will take place from June 21 to 26.
Our main sponsor again this year is O’Dwyer Steel Dundrum. Our second sponsor is Golf Professional Marian Roirdan the Golf Shop Dundrum.
There are many other prize contributors to whom we are extremely grateful.
A team of four for €100 which is extremely good value. It will be a Champaign Scramble with two scores to count except on and on the 7th where it will be three scores to count and on the 18th where it will be all four scours to count & you play your own ball on the Par 3’s.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media