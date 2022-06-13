Tipperary GAA weekend results

Tipperary GAA results for the weekend
Tipperary Co-Op Jun B Champ - Gr 1, Venue: Solohead, (rd 1), Solohead 1-25 Arravale Rovers 1-14
Thu, 09 Jun,
Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Gortnahoe, (Round 2), Gortnahoe-Glengoole 3-17 Thurles Sarsfields 1-10
Clonmel Oil South Tipp Intermediate Football Championship 2022, Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, (Round 4), Clonmel Commercials W/O Moyle Rovers -
Fri, 10 Jun,
Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior B Football Championship , Venue: Castleiney, (Round 3), Boherlahan Dualla 4-13 Loughmore-Castleiney 1-5
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Division 3, Venue: Anner Park, Cloneen, (Semi Final), Killenaule 1-11 St Patrick's 1-9
Gleeson Concrete Jun A Hurling, Venue: Sean Treacy Park, (rd 1), Lattin-Cullen 3-16 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 1-12
Tipperary Co-Op Jun B Champ - Gr 2, Venue: Golden, (Rd 1), Cashel King Cormacs 0-16 Golden-Kilfeacle 0-13
North Tipp Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Saint Michaels Park Toomevara, (Round 2), Borris-Ileigh W/O Nenagh ire g -
Sat, 11 Jun,
Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior B Football Championship , Venue: Templemore, (Round 4), JK Brackens 1-5 Moyne/Templetuohy 0-8
South Tipp Junior B Hurling League 2022, Venue: CLCG Bal tha Pirn, (Round 4), Ballybacon/Grange W/O Skeheenarinky -
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 1, Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, (Final), Drom-Inch 2-20 Clonoulty/Rossmore 1-10
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 2, Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, (Final), Moycarkey-Borris 2-28 ire g Annacarty/Donohill 1-28
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 3, Venue: Dolla, (Final), Burgess 2-12 Ballina 1-14
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Division 6, Venue: Moneygall, (Final), Knockshegowna 1-14 Thurles Gaels 0-10
FBD Insurance - County Football League Div 1, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, (Semi Final), Clonmel Commercials 1-19 Ballyporeen 0-5
North Tipp Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Nenagh, (Round 2), Toomevara 1-19 Kilruane MacDonaghs 1-18
North Tipp Junior B Hurling League Knock Out, Venue: Dolla, (Semi Final), Silvermines 0-16 Lorrha-Dorrha 0-13
Sun, 12 Jun,
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Div 4 , Venue: The Ragg, (Final), Borrisokane 2-17 Moyle Rovers 2-16
FBD Hurling League - Division 5, Venue: Golden, (Final), Clonoulty/Rossmore 1-21 Upperchurch-Drombane 1-16
Tipperary Co-Op Jun B Champ - Gr 1, Venue: Emly, (Rd 1), Emly 0-16 ire g Annacarty/Donohill 1-10
Tipperary Co-Op Jun B Champ - Gr 2, Venue: Lattin, (Rd 1), Cappawhite 3-24 Lattin-Cullen 0-10
Tipperary Co-Op Jun B Hurling Champ - Gr 3, Venue: Bansha, (Rd 1), Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 0-10 Sean Treacys 0-8
Tipperary Co-Op Jun B Hurling Champ - Gr 3, Venue: Rosegreen Community Field, (Rd 1), Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 3-18 Rosegreen 1-13
Cahir Park players Sienna Ferris and Zoe Conway who now go onto U13 and U15 All Ireland Finals after the Gaynor Cup last week
The Comeragh Rangers football team that won the recent U15 Féile Cup Final in Stradbally, county Waterford by defeating Tramore.
