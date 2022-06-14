Tipperary Bord na nOg: Clonmel Óg crowned county u13 football champions

Despite a nervous start, Clonmel Óg arguably saved their best performance of the year for the biggest stage and were worthy winners of a cracking county final in Dundrum.

Galtee Rovers were on the front foot immediately from the throw-in and within three minutes they led 1-2 to no score.

However, they would not score again until the 11th minute and in the intervening period Clonmel Óg struck a goal and four points, the goal coming in the fifth minute when Jack Fennessey played in Cian Ryan, who blasted the ball to the net.

Cian goaled again in the 14th minute and this was followed five minutes later by Conor Gilchreestt’s second point of the half. Galtee finished the half attacking the Clonmel Óg goal and at the break there were four points between the teams, 2-5 to 1-4.

The opening ten minutes of the second proved pivotal to Clonmel Óg’s success. Two points each from Cian Ryan and Oisin O’Reilly stretched their advantage to eight points and it looked like Galtee would need a goal. A goal didn’t materialise thanks to a tremendous defensive performance by the Clonmel Óg backs. But Rovers scored four unanswered points between the 35th and 42nd minutes and the Clonmel side found it difficult to get out of their own half.

Clonmel Óg celebrate with the cup following their recent county final win over Bansha side Galtee Rovers at Dundrum. Back row, from left to right: Mbekezeli Masuku, Rory O’Reilly, Jake Fennessy, Oisin O’Reilly, Tadhg White, Ryan Kennedy, Alex Pyke, Nathan Sukasuka. Front row, from left: Sean Kiely, John Williamson, Conor Gilchreest, Ben Kelleher, Kaylum Cairns Hackett (captain), Luke Kealy, Charlie Byrne, Cian Ryan, Mikolaj Osiecki.

Picture: MICHAEL BOLAND



With the game finely poised, the clinching score came when Jack Fennessy got on the end of a long ball from Oisin O’Reilly and showed incredible composure to raise a green flag.

The game’s last score came from a Galtee Rovers free and jubilant scenes greeted the referee’s whistle.

It has been five years since Clonmel Óg were Juvenile County champions.

Clonmel Óg: Kaylum Hackett (captain), Rory O’Reilly, Oisin O’Reilly (0-3), Jack Fennessy (1-1), Cian Ryan (2-3), John Williamson, Sean Kiely, Luke Kealy, Ryan Kennedy, Mbekezeli Masuka, Tadhg White, Nathan Sukasuka, Miki Osiecki, Conor Gilchreest (0-3), Charlie Byrne, Ben Kelleher, Alex Pyke.

Mentors: Jim McCormack, Tom Walsh, John Kealy, David Williamson, Andrew Kennedy, Donal Gilchreest.