EDITORIAL: Thurles community celebrates in fine style

A golden jubilee celebration is always very special in the lives of those commemorating an event. Whether it is a wedding anniversary, the start of a club or organisation, or in the case of Thurles last weekend, the opening of a new church in the parish, it is something to be celebrated and honoured.



So, when crowds of people turned up to St Joseph and St Brigid’s Church, Bóthar na Naomh, Thurles on Friday evening last there was such a special atmosphere in the neighbourhood that people just wanted it to go on and on all night.



The late Dr Thomas Morris, Archbishop of Cashel and Emly recognised back in the late 1960’s that a second church was needed in Thurles. And, after much work, St Joseph and St Brigid’s Church came into being at Bohernanave. Measuring the impact that church has made in its fifty one years is a very difficult exercise but suffice to say those who went along on Friday evening were well aware of the influence the place has had.



Bóthar na Naomh is not just a house of God - it is a house of the people too, a place where the faithful can take time out to reflect and pray. Like all churches it is very special to the people of the area, but perhaps what sets St Joseph and St Brigid’s apart is the sense of intimacy once you cross the threshold. Nobody is too far from the sanctuary and everybody feels centrally involved.



Congratulations to all who have been involved in ministering, running, maintaining, refurbishing, advancing and promoting St Joseph and St Brigid’s Church, Bóthar na Naomh over the last fifty years. Archbishop Morris, back in 1971, could not have predicted where the church would be at this juncture and would most certainly be saddened at the diminishing numbers practicing.

However, he would be very proud of the contribution the ‘New Church’ has made to Thurles. Who knows what the next fifty years will bring - that’s all part of the mystery of life.