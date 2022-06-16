Quiz to raise funds for new toys for Mullinahone Playschool to be held this weekend

Quiz to raise money for new toys for Mullinahone Playschool to be held this weekend
Friday next, June 17, Stack of Barley at 8pm. €20 per table of four. Raffle on the night.
Mullinahone Playschool is raising money for new toys.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star
