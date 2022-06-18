Secular Franciscan Order in Clonmel has organised pilgrimage to Knock

The Sanctuary of Our Lady of Knock, or Knock Shrine, is a pilgrimage site and national shrine in County Mayo
The Secular Franciscan Order Clonmel is organising a day trip to Knock Shrine on Sunday week, June 26.
The cost is €54 and this includes the bus, morning tea and scones and a two course evening meal.
Booking is essential before next Monday, June 20 in the Friary Office, Abbey Street, Clonmel.
All are welcome.
The Sanctuary of Our Lady of Knock, or Knock Shrine, is a pilgrimage site and national shrine in Knock, county Mayo, where locals claimed to have seen an apparition in 1879.
