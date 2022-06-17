Tipperary athletes among students to receive sports scholarships from TUS

Caoimhe Bourke, Gemma Fox, Arthur Geronimo, Mikey Nash, Sarah Armshaw and Willie Armshaw are among the successful Tipperary students
Thirteen athletes from Tipperary are among the 74 students who received sports scholarships from the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) this academic year.
The TUS Sports Scholarship programme, which is sponsored by PMI, supports students who are at the forefront of their chosen sport from intercounty to international level, encouraging them to reach both their sporting and academic potential during their time at TUS.
The thirteen recipients from Tipperary are Arthur Geronimo, Sarah Armshaw, William Armshaw, Mikey Nash, Sarah O Gorman, Kyle Shelly, Kian O'Kelly, Gemma Fox, Kevin McCarthy, Robbie Quirke, Alan Tynan, Billy Seymour and Conor McCarthy.
The 74 recipients announced represent a variety of sports including GAA, boxing, soccer, basketball, athletics, rowing, swimming and rugby.
