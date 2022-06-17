Tipperary death notices and funeral arrangements: Friday July 17

The following Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements have been announced:

David Croke, Ardmayle East, Boherlahan, Tipperary

June 15th 2022, unexpectedly. David, beloved brother of the late Philomena. Deeply regretted by his sons Jayden and Aaron, his heartbroken parents Christy and Bridget, brothers Daniel, Liam, Christy, P.J., Michael and T.J., sisters Ellen and Marion, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan, at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/boherlahan-dualla-parish/ followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

Martin (Murty) Barrett, Synone, Boherlahan, Tipperary

June 16th 2022, peacefully, in the loving care of all the Staff at Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross. Martin (Murty), beloved brother of the late Sean, Liam and Joan. Deeply regretted by his brothers Michael, Pat and Joe, sisters-in-law Chrissie and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Saturday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan, at 11am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/boherlahan-dualla-parish/ followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.

Marie Brett (née Cusack) Oakfield House, Mullinahone, Tipperary

Brett, née Cusack, Oakfield House, Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Killymeehan, Stradone, Cavan, June 16th 2022. Peacefully, following a long illness gracefully borne, in the loving care of her daughter Mary Elizabeth, son in law TJ, grandsons Nathan and Louis and surrounded by her family.

Marie, beloved wife of the late Paddy, much loved and devoted mother to Edmond, Eugene, PJ and Mary Elizabeth, adored grandmother of Eoghan, Katie, Nathan, Louis, Mark and Christopher. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Kay, Greta and Vera, her brothers Tommy and Michael, son in law TJ, daughter in law Jennifer, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Remembering also her deeply loved late husband Paddy, her infant daughter, daughter in law Nina, brother John and parents Henrietta and Eugene Cusack.

Reposing at her home, Oakfield House, Mullinahone, on Friday, 17th June, from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 18th June, in St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone, at 11.30am followed by burial in St Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone. Family flowers only, please

House Private Saturday morning, please.

May they all rest in peace.