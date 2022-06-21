Drivers advised to expect delays in Bansha while resurfacing works take place
Tipperary County Council has announced temporary traffic management on the L-8323 Chapel Road Bansha from 7am to 7pm on Wednesday, June 22 2022
This is to facilitate road resurfacing.
Local diversions will be in place, so drivers should expect delays.
