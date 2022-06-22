Launch of former Mayor of Cashel Tom Wood’s 'Scrap Book'

Designed and printed by Lion Print and recently launched by Oliver Corbett, Tom Wood’s Scrap Book contains over 580 photos covering three centuries of life and events in and around Cashel.

According to Tom, like photography, every shop receipt tells a story and as Cashel had many well stocked shops like Con Dwyers, Comans, Quirkes and Mullins, receipts from the late 19th century, early 20th century take pride of place in the publication.

The structure of early photographs, the cabinet card or card photograph whereby the picture, mounted on a stiff piece of cardboard, could be displayed in the parlor or drawing room, was popular throughout the end of the 19th century and many of the photos in the early chapter display that technique and quality.



Richard (Dick) Moloney a recognized expert in enlargements, lived at 4 Main Street and many boys and girls posed in his well appointed studio for that special First Holy Communion or Confirmation photograph. Dick, who died in 1960, gets recognition for his talent in preserving memories.



Other sections include postcard photos of those who joined the military forces; school, hospital, senior citizen and widow’s and widower’s club parties; Cashel Tours, Youth Club and City Hall shows and events; Local Government in Cashel, events at the Rock, sporting activities and much more.



Having taken over twelve months to compile, Tom says the Scrap Book has already caused much curiosity and helped establish events, locations and even who many of the unidentifiable individuals are.



“A photo can be magical no matter what the quality is. Since their introduction in the late 1830’s/early 1840’s each and every one of them tells a story, a story related to that single moment when it was taken,” he concludes.