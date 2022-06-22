Coláiste Mhuire student excels at the All-Ireland Schools Track & Field competition

Coláiste Mhuire student excels at the All-Ireland Schools Track & Field
Well done to Azuolas Varnele, who recently won bronze in the Senior Boys Hammer event at the All-Ireland Schools Track & Field competitions in Tullamore.
Having won gold at the County, East Munster & Munster levels, it’s been an unbelievable year for Azuolas, who is presently finishing his Leaving Cert exams.
Azuolas is pictured receiving his Senior Athlete of the year award from Ms Emma Carey.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
Clonmel's Sam O'Sullivan is one of two Tipperary athletes who have been selected to represent Ireland at next month's European Under 18 Championships in Jerusalem
Villa Marie Nursing Home is a family run nursing home on the outskirts of Roscrea town which has been renovated to a high standard in the last few years
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.