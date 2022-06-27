Greyhound Racing: Pat leads way with proud Saturday score at Thurles

On a competitive ten-race programme at Thurles Greyhound Stadium on Saturday last, the leading performance of the night came over the sprint trip and advancing to a career best when landing the S2 330 contest was Sean O’Donnell’s Proud Pat (Ballymac Best-Little Satin).



An A4 stake winner over 525-yards at the end of last year, the August 2019 whelp has been lightly raced in the interim and having just his third start of 2022, the O’Donnell charge reverted to sprinting for the first time since debut victory but confirmed his smart early pace despite breaking just off the pace from trap 2 this time.



Chasing down the pacesetting Cabra Diamond when displaying powerful pace once in full stride, Proud Pat struck the front before the opening bend and stretching clear thereafter, held three lengths over that same rival when posting a fast 17.93 (-10).



Rory best at 525

Hugely consistent with a smart strike-rate, the fastest Saturday return over 525-yards was delivered by Brendan Kenny’s Rorys Saab (Pat C Sabbath-Headford Hoe) who claimed a second win from his latest four outings in the concluding A2 525.

A strong runner at the four-bend trip, the Kenny charge broke behind the early pace which was set by Crackon Daisy and a length adrift when reaching the opening bend, Rorys Saab was briefly squeezed along the rail when shuffled back to third position as Cabra Sonic advanced to lead on the outside to the top of the backstraight.



The latter had stretched to a near four length lead at halfway but advancing to second at that point, the winner made stealthy inroads and had just two lengths to recover at the third turn. Afforded a passage on the inside off the final bend, Rorys Saab subsequently joined and readily eased clear of a gallant Cabra Sonic for an impressive two length verdict in 29.26 (-20), with Borna Barney catching the eye in third.



Not ceding the Borrisoleigh bragging rights without some resistance on the night, the S4 350 also returned a Kenny family winner when Sean Kenny’s Gunboat Wichita (Droopys Sydney-Group Supergem) claimed his second win from three career races in a dominant score.



A sprint stake winner to commence his career at Cork, the July 2020 whelp broke just behind the pace on his Thurles bow but once reaching full stride, began to display superior foot while emerging to lead from between runners on the long run to the corner.



Reaching the bend with a length in hand of Oneforthebooks, Gunboat Wichita drew clear thereafter for a commanding four length verdict over that same rival in 18.01 (-10).



Back over 525-yards, the first of Saturday’s A4 contests saw Michael Ryan’s Circus Dawn (Ballymac Vic-Optimistic Misty) take her opportunity as a reserve runner and in fine form at present, the July 2019 whelp seized her chance to register a third win from her latest four outings while advancing to a career best time.



Successful in the same grade last time, the Ryan charge broke best from trap 3 and repelling Brunswick Billy for a first bend lead, showed smart early dash to lead by near five lengths at halfway. Advancing to fill second at that point, Painters Blue stayed stoutly to threaten the winner close home, but Circus Dawn retained just enough resolve for a half length verdict in 29.46 (-20).



The action did not pass without a near customary winner for Paddy Scally and his Cabra Wiz (Cabra Firmino-Cabra Twister) impressed when finding smart progress to land the A6 525 in a career best effort.



Successful in the same grade in late May, the June 2020 whelp broke on level terms from trap 4 before displaying smart early pace to turn the corner with a narrow lead over Foxrock Joan. The latter remained within a length along the backstraight but crucially extending on the approach to the closing bends, Cabra Wiz had the race settled before a late rally from Foxrock Joan, with a length and a half between the pair in 29.54 (-20).



The night’s A3 525 delivered another trap to line winner and impressing while setting up a hattrick bid next time was Keith Taylor’s Pancho Villa (King Elvis-Difficult Choice) as the imposing November 2020 pup built on his latest A6 score.



Coping admirably with his significant upgrade, the Kim Taylor charge broke well from trap 4 and quickest to reach full stride, led on the run to the opening bend before relegated to second as Oriental Fury scampered to the lead on the outside while turning. One length adrift at the top of the backstraight, Pancho Villa rallied passing the halfway mark and striking the front at the third turn, ran out a ready four length winner while posting 29.58 (-20).



Rounding out the Saturday winners, the A5 525 saw Seamus Ryan’s Holiday Rascal (Pat C Sabbath-Holiday Madge) progress from his bumpy debut third, shedding his maiden tag in dominant style despite again bumped at the opening bends.

Mid-division on the run to the bend, the September 2020 pup was shuffled back to a five length fourth at the second bend before thoroughly impressing along the backstraight. Joining pacesetter Reserve Again at the crown of the closing bends, Holiday Rascal ran out a ready four length winner in 29.74 (-20).



Another to set up a hattrick attempt next time, the A7 525 was claimed by Patrick Maher’s Listen Bubbles (Droopys Jet-Lemon Steff) when backing up her recent win in the same grade by overturning a five-length deficit to hit the front in the home straight for a neck defeat of Bay City Phoenix in 30.27 (-20).



Top Dog

Very lightly raced this season, Proud Pat (Ballymac Best-Little Satin) made a smart return over the sprint trip and may have more to offer going forward if granted an extended run of competitive action following his impressive S2 330-yard victory in 17.91 (-10).



Best Bitch

In a rich vein of form, Circus Dawn (Ballymac Vic-Optimistic Misty) claimed a third win from her latest four outings when displaying all of her early pace in A4 525 victory while posting a career best of 29.46 (-20).



Most Impressive Debut

Saturday featured just a sole novice contest but very much catching the eye following early crowding in the ON2 525 was Dripping Wet (Droopys Sydney-Stuckeybawn) as the December 2020 pup displayed admirable battling qualities in a strong running performance.



Fifith to the backstraight with near four lengths to recover on pacesetter Murlens Mustang, the Brendan Everard charge had that same margin to claw back despite advancing to second at the third bend but powering along the home straight, Dripping Wet overhauled the leader for a two-length verdict in 30.08 (-20).



One To Watch

He is prone to traffic problems with his strong staying racing style, but Ruairi Dwan’s Borna Barney (Cloran Paddy-Borna Gem) again caught the eye when staying strongly in his third to Rorys Saab on Saturday and recently eased to A2, that level is unlikely to contain him when within any reasonable striking range to halfway.