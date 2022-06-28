Pathway in The Vee down to Bay Lough is closed for works to be carried out

Pathway down to Bay Lough is closed
Following on from a funding allocation through the Outdoor Recreational Infrastructure Scheme to South Tipp Development Company & Knockmealdown Active, drainage works/path improvements along the whole length of the path results in the need to close the path from the public car park down to Bay Lough for safety reasons.
"Don’t let this deter you visiting the Vee - there’s plenty of other great walks to enjoy at Kilballyboy Wood down the road and other ways to access Bay Lough in the meantime," said Cllr Mairin McGrath.
