30 Jun 2022

Liberty Square, Thurles painting scheme to be expedited

A pallet of colours is being drawn up at the present time

A pedestrian waits to cross Liberty Square

A pedestrian waits to cross Liberty Square - a painting scheme is being introduced for interested parties in Liberty Square.

Reporter:

news reporter

30 Jun 2022 2:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Fianna Fail Councillor Seamus Hanafin has been informed that the proposed Liberty Square painting scheme in Thurles is being expedited at the present time in order to get the work done during the summer months.

District Administrator of the Templemore Thurles Municipal District Council, Sharon Scully, informed members that a consultant had drawn up a pallet of colours which would be used and expressions of interest sought from property owners on Liberty Square.

It is hoped to have a meeting with these interested parties very soon so that further discussions on design and colour can be held.

Cllr Hanafin said that dereliction is a major problem in town centres across the county and the only way he could see out of it, is by the council issuing Compulsary Purchase Orders on properties, or else charging a dereliction levy on property owners.

