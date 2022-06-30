Liberty Square, Thurles painting scheme to be expedited

A pedestrian waits to cross Liberty Square - a painting scheme is being introduced for interested parties in Liberty Square.
Fianna Fail Councillor Seamus Hanafin has been informed that the proposed Liberty Square painting scheme in Thurles is being expedited at the present time in order to get the work done during the summer months.
District Administrator of the Templemore Thurles Municipal District Council, Sharon Scully, informed members that a consultant had drawn up a pallet of colours which would be used and expressions of interest sought from property owners on Liberty Square.
It is hoped to have a meeting with these interested parties very soon so that further discussions on design and colour can be held.
Cllr Hanafin said that dereliction is a major problem in town centres across the county and the only way he could see out of it, is by the council issuing Compulsary Purchase Orders on properties, or else charging a dereliction levy on property owners.
Golden/Kilfeacle hope to run their rescheduled field evening this Friday evening at 5pm weather permitting. A bit of Golden sunshine would be appreciated.
A pedestrian waits to cross Liberty Square - a painting scheme is being introduced for interested parties in Liberty Square.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.