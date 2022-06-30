Search

30 Jun 2022

PICTURES: Round up of last weekend's U14 County finals

30 Jun 2022 12:01 PM

sport@tipperarystar.ie

U14 B County Final

Slieve Felim 5-04

Cahir 1-01

A blistering opening five minutes by Slieve Felim with 2-01 on the scoreboard before Cahir even got a chance to settle set the foundation for their wonderful victory in the U 14 B county final on Friday night.

A huge crowd turned out to watch two sides who had drawn earlier in the group stages go head to head. A point from Anna Carr was followed by another wonder goal from full-forward Alice Butler in the 17th minute and Cahir were in real trouble.

Slieve Felim were on top all over the field with fantastic performances from Michelle Lee, Emma Corbett and Brid Woodlock putting Cahir under relentless pressure and struggling to get to grips with the Slieve Felim attack.

A goal each from the midfield pairing of Zara Cosgrove and Jessie Shanahan extended their lead while a converted free from Molly Carr left the half time score 5-04 to 0-00 in Slieve Felim’s favour.

Amazingly that was to be their final score of the match as Cahir came out fighting in the second half and put in a performance from 1-15 that the players and management could be proud of.

Cahir never gave up working for the whole game showing great heart and determination. Jessica Davis and Heather Kiely made some great runs down the wings but a stronger, more physical Slieve Felim side were able to counteract this and they ran out deserving winners on a final score of 5-04 to 1-01.

