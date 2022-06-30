Search

01 Jul 2022

West Tipperary GAA Club's Golf Classic on next weekend

West Tipperary GAA Club's Golf Classic on next weekend

County Tipperary Golf & Country Club, the venue for Rockwell Rovers GAA Club's Golf Classic next weekend. Have you entered a team?

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Jun 2022 11:00 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

WILLIE FLYNN MEMORIAL GOLF CLASSIC
Rockwell Rovers GAA Club is holding a Golf Classic in Dundrum Golf Club, Co. Tipperary on Friday July 8 and Saturday July 9. This year sparks a monumental moment with our Golf Classic as we remember Willie Flynn RIP, one of Rockwell Rovers great clubmen.
The launch of this event is in recognition of Willie who not alone was a great within Rockwell Rovers but also within the New Inn community. The sudden and untimely passing of Willie touched everyone who knew him, and we are looking to you for help in remembering a true gentleman not just this year but into the future with the annual event.
In addition to the golf classic, we will be running an auction at our prize winner’s presentation night Saturday July 9 in Barrons Pub, New Inn with all proceeds going to Cancer Research Ireland and your support in any way possible would be greatly appreciated especially if you would consider one of the following:

Entering a team for €150, Sponsoring a tee box for €50 or Sponsoring a Green for €100. To enter a team or to donate in any way please contact any of the following members:
Alan Moloney (086) 0822489, Adrian O’Dwyer (086) 8599010, Cormac Ryan (087) 3744965, Willie Flynn Jnr (086) 1239567 or any member of Rockwell Rovers GAA, LGFA, Camogie Club or email secretary.rockwellrovers. tipperary@gaa.ie for more info.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media