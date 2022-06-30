West Tipperary GAA Club's Golf Classic on next weekend

WILLIE FLYNN MEMORIAL GOLF CLASSIC

Rockwell Rovers GAA Club is holding a Golf Classic in Dundrum Golf Club, Co. Tipperary on Friday July 8 and Saturday July 9. This year sparks a monumental moment with our Golf Classic as we remember Willie Flynn RIP, one of Rockwell Rovers great clubmen.

The launch of this event is in recognition of Willie who not alone was a great within Rockwell Rovers but also within the New Inn community. The sudden and untimely passing of Willie touched everyone who knew him, and we are looking to you for help in remembering a true gentleman not just this year but into the future with the annual event.

In addition to the golf classic, we will be running an auction at our prize winner’s presentation night Saturday July 9 in Barrons Pub, New Inn with all proceeds going to Cancer Research Ireland and your support in any way possible would be greatly appreciated especially if you would consider one of the following:

Entering a team for €150, Sponsoring a tee box for €50 or Sponsoring a Green for €100. To enter a team or to donate in any way please contact any of the following members:

Alan Moloney (086) 0822489, Adrian O’Dwyer (086) 8599010, Cormac Ryan (087) 3744965, Willie Flynn Jnr (086) 1239567 or any member of Rockwell Rovers GAA, LGFA, Camogie Club or email secretary.rockwellrovers. tipperary@gaa.ie for more info.