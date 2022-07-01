Who will get the nod tonight at Fethard Sports Star Awards?

1/ Jake Coen. He continues to impress as a top class flat jockey with two doubles in the past week as well as several other winners in June. His doubles were in Ballinrobe and Sligo.

2/ Amy Jo Hayes. Another young jockey who’s beginning to impress. She recently lost her ten pound claim following her third winner on a mare called Five Zeros for trainer Nigel Slevin.

3/ David and Margaret Flanagan. Greyhound trainers and owners of Sunset Kennels, who trained six winners last week in Kilkenny, Clonmel and Thurles.

4/ Pa Coffey. Another young Fethard sportsman whoss soccer exploits have not gone unnoticed. He plays for the TSDL under 12 team and has scored goals against the North Tipperary League and Limerick.

5/ Faye Lavin/Torrie Doyle. Both of these u/14 St Rita’s camogie players were part of Tipperary development squads who successfully completed blitz competitions against development squads from Cork, Limerick and Waterford.

6/ Lucy Spillane/Carrie Davey. Lucy played at full back and Carrie was a panelist for Tipperary senior footballers in their big win against Cavan in Kingspan Breffini on Saturday last. This was make or break game for Tipperary’s senior status.

The winner for June will be announced on this Friday night July 1 at 9.30pm.