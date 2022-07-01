Search

01 Jul 2022

Summer Youth Project brings summer camp aimed at teens to the Source in Thurles

The camp uses the work of Artists like Cindy Sherman and Rachel MacLean to explore the idea of character and personality

01 Jul 2022 10:59 AM

This year’s Summer Youth Project, called Untitled Film Stills, at The Source Arts Centre in Thurles, encourages teens to develop their creativity in a safe and supportive environment.


The camp uses the work of Artists like Cindy Sherman and Rachel MacLean to explore the idea of character and personality and how it changes or can be altered depending on the context.


“Using herself as the model, wearing a range of costumes and portraying herself in invented situations, Sherman interrogates the imagery employed by the mass media, popular culture and fine art. Television, advertising, magazines, fashion and Old Master paintings all form part of her visual language,” said a spokesperson.


The camp will allow the participants to develop new fun and interesting characters and look at how those new characters might interact in a drama scripted and acted by themselves. Suitable for ages 13-18 years. Booking through the Box office on 0504 90204.


The camp takes place from Monday, July 11 to Friday, July 15, from 10am – 4pm. €100 per child, sibling rates available.

