Tipperary's minor decider against Offaly officially sold out

Tipperary's All-Ireland minor hurling final against Offaly officially sold out last night, with UPMC Nowlan Park Kilkenny set to be rocking come 1.30 on Sunday afternoon.
The Kilkenny county ground has a capacity of 27,000 and such was the interest in the game with it being Offaly's first All-Ireland appearance at the grade since 1989, interest has been massive in the game.
For anyone who did not manage to get a ticket for the decider, the game is being shown live on TG4 on the day.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.