Huge congratulations to Clonmore NS U-11 camogie team who captured County Final honours in Semple Stadium

Huge congratulations to Clonmore National School U-11 camogie team who captured County final honours in Semple Stadium on Monday, June 20.



The girls made history by winning the school’s first camogie county title and the school’s third overall, the last of which came in 2000.



In what was described as the game of the week the girls defeated a superb Rathcabbin NS by a single point, 7-4 to 7-3. In an amazing finish to the game, where the lead changed hands on numerous occasions, the girls showed tremendous fighting spirit and no little skill.



With the teams tied on 7-3 apiece, Katie Bergin stepped up to strike the winning point and with that came the final whistle.



There were great scenes of joy afterwards as the girls were joined pitch side by their family and friends. There were huge cheers from the Clonmore support as captain Katie Bergin received the trophy on behalf of her team-mates to cap off a wonderful day for all involved.

Pictured above are the Clonmore NS U11 Camogie Cumann na mBunscol champions 2022. Back: Paudie Bourke (Principal) Martha Gilman, Aoife Patterson, Grace Timmons, Katie Bergin (Capt.) Rachel Delahunty, Chloe Ryan Martin Bourke. Front: Naomi O’Keeffe, Ella Patterson, Sarah Leahy, Ellie-Mai O’Shea, Emma Nolan, Alison Grimes, Shania McCormack.

Photo by Seamus Bourke