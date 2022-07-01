Soccer Summer Camp in Cloughjordan to start next month
Soccer Summer Camps will take place from August 3-5 and from August 17-19 in the Eco Village pitch.
Any child of National School age is eligible to attend. The camp is open to boys and girls.
There are places still left. Contact Eoin on 086-271700 for more details.
