STOPPED AND WEIGHED: Overweight Vehicle fined by Tipperary Roads Policing

Tipperary Road Policing issued a fine to a vehicle found to be overweight in Roscrea this morning (Friday 1 July)
The vehicle was found to be 7560kg over the legal limit.
Gardaí stopped and weighed the suspected vehicle before issuing a fixed charge.
The driver was given one penalty penalty point.
