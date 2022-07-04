Greyhound Racing: Jet powered brace for Byrne at Thurles Greyhound Stadium

Having commenced the Saturday programme at Thurles Greyhound Stadium by guiding Diegos Shay to novice victory, trainer John Byrne would go on to complete an impressive double on the night as the John Ryan owned Private Jet (Droopys Jet-Sidarian Fern) went fastest of the meeting while claiming the A3 525 in typically early paced fashion.



Last successful in A2 at the end of May, the October 2019 whelp failed to strike the front last time but always capable in the A3 grade, Private Jet broke best from trap 3 on Saturday and fending off the attentions of hattrick seeking Pancho Villa to the opening bend, skipped clear of that rival while tackling the turns.



Extending to a strong two-length lead at halfway, the Byrne winner would find that same rival within a length once again upon reaching the closing bends but displaying admirable resolve thereafter, repelled the strong running Cabra Hasty to the line with a length and a half to spare in 29.22 (-20).



The first leg of the Byrne trained double arrived earlier on the night when the opening ON2 525 saw the Premier Spirit Syndicate’s Diegos Shay (Dorotas Wildcat-Diegos Roxy) deliver a most impressive performance in a debut which harboured much promise.



Breaking in mid-division from trap 2, the September 2020 whelp ceded a narrow advantage to rails runner Its My Syd on the run to the bend and tight for room while bumping with Smiling Minnie, reached the second bend with two lengths to recover. Impressing along the backstraight however, the Byrne pup joined the leader at halfway before sweeping to the lead at the third bend. Seeing out the trip in strong running fashion thereafter, Diegos Shay registered a smart 29.55 (-20) with four lengths to spare over a running-on Smiling Minnie.



The first of two A3 525 contests on Saturday proved a warm affair and bouncing back from a brace of defeats, PJ Bohan’s Ohtheresky (Confident Rankin-Foxy Diva) confirmed the promise of a smart debut victory when doubling her tally in a fourth career outing.



Disputing the lead between runners following a level break from trap 2, the August 2020 pup battled bravely to retain second as Oriental Fury rounded rivals to lead on the outside approaching the backstraight. With three lengths to recover on that pacesetter to halfway, the Bohan winner reduced her arrears to the closing bends and offered a passage along the rails, stayed best in the home stretch for a two-length verdict in a sharp 29.26 (-20).



The highest graded contest of the night, the concluding A1 525 returned the next best effort when Paddy Scally’s Cabra Cleo (Pat C Sabbath-Cabra Laura) secured a third win from her latest five outings.



Breaking well from trap 4 in a warm event, the May 2019 whelp was headed to the bend by Breathtaking and racing in tight quarters around the turns, this pair would dominate on the run to the backstraight with the Scally winner a length adrift approaching halfway. Impressing while readily advancing to lead into the third bend however, Cabra Cleo completed victory over that same rival with three lengths to spare in 29.30 (-20).



Shedding his maiden tag in A5 company last month, Saturday’s A4 525 contest saw Rian Dunne’s Youve Been Dunne (Oriental Warrior-Hell On Wheels) get to grips with his recent upgrade when securing a most game second career win.



Bested for early dash following a moderate break from trap 6, the March 2020 whelp reached the backstraight with five lengths to recover in third place while in pursuit of the pacesetting Coffee Dock. Advancing past eventual runner-up Motown Massie at halfway however, the Dunne winner powered his way to the front on the outside at the closing bends for a one and a half length score in 29.38 (-20).



Saturday featured just a sole sprint event but proving a highly entertaining contest, the S2 330 saw Michelle Phelan’s Code Skye (Droopys Sydney-Boherna Abbie) secure her first career win in most game style.



Very lightly raced as a September 2019 whelp, she overcame a tricky trap 5 draw when breaking just behind the pace, the Phelan winner switched behind pacesetter Kilvil Arnold on the run to the bend before all but joining that rival at the corner. A protracted tussle between that leading duo all the way to the line thereafter saw Code Skye forge a head verdict in 18.01 (-10).



Back over 525 yards, another shedding the unwanted maiden tag in A4 grade was Eamon Lloyds Knockroe Serena (Farloe Blitz-Rosmult Racer) when staying stoutly in a most game performance.



Narrowly headed in the early stages from trap 1, the April 2020 youngster railed well to reach the backstraight only a length adrift of Cabra Cloud but would face a stiff test as Expert Group matched her move to the front approaching the closing bends. Locked in battle thereafter, that pair served up a cracker with a head-bobbing finish seeing Knockroe Serena earn a neck verdict 29.55 (-20).



Earlier on the card, the night’s A6 525 saw Jim Moloney’s Woodford Davy (David Bale-Woodford Girl) claim the fourth win of his career as the April 2018 veteran struck the front in the home straight for a one and a half length defeat of Reserve Again in 29.71 (-20) which followed the A9 525 victory of Dan Clancy’s Johnny Tonnetta (Good News-Four For Johnny) as the September 2020 whelp progressed from her debut experience in a thrilling head defeat of Bay City Oscar in 30.13 (-20).



