Tipperary parish groups asked to work together on community alert initiatives
The recent sad news from Cloneen is an urgent alert to all local community groups to work together in an organised and coordinated manner so that no one is forgotten.
Muintir na Tire and Community Alert groups have been doing great work in providing the elderly with personal alarm systems.
However, in large rural parishes of up to ten miles wide, there is a need to work more closely with the Co. Council's Public Participation Network (PPN) and emerging Parish Pastoral Groups.
A division of these large areas into groupings of twenty or thirty houses would make s a project feasible and not be too demanding on volunteers.
Contributed to the Two Mile Borris, Moycarkey, Littleton notes in the Tipperary Star
