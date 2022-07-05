Tipperary GAA fixtures for the next week

Check out all the Tipperary GAA fixtures right here
Tue 05 Jul
South Tipp U13B Hurling League 2022, Venue: Clerihan, Clerihan V Ballyporeen / Skeheenarinky 19:30, Ref: Sean Lonergan (M)
South Tipp U13B Hurling League 2022, Venue: Ballylooby, Ballylooby/Castlegrace V Mullinahone 19:30, Ref: Martin Doyle
South Tipp U13C Hurling League 2022, Venue: Clogheen GAA Pitch, Father Sheehys V Cahir 19:00, Ref: Nigel Carrigan
South Tipp U13C Hurling League 2022, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, St Mary's V Moyle Rovers 19:00, Ref: John Flynn
South Tipp U13D Hurling League 2022 (Group 1), Venue: Monroe GAA Pitch, Moyle Rovers V Carrick Swan 20:00, Ref: Miceal Mc Cormack
NORTH TIPP U13C HURLING, Venue: Newport, Newport V Shannon Rovers Gaels 20:00, Ref: Sen O Maolain
NORTH TIPP U13D HURLING, Venue: Roscrea, Roscrea V Portroe 19:00, Ref: Stephen Kenny
NORTH TIPP U13D HURLING, Venue: Ballina, Ballina V Kildangan 20:00, Ref: Kiernan Timmons
North tipp u13A hurling, Venue: Newport, Newport V Toomevara 19:00, Ref: Sen O Maolain
North tipp u13A hurling, Venue: Cloughjordan, Kilruane MacDonaghs V Nenagh ire g 19:00, Ref: Tommy Hogan
North tipp u13A hurling, Venue: Ballina, Ballina V Borris-Ileigh 19:00, Ref: Kiernan Timmons
NORTH TIPP U13B, Venue: Borrisokane, Borrisokane V Moneygall 19:00, Ref: Dan Darcy
NORTH TIPP U13B, Venue: Dolla, Silvermines V Burgess 19:00, Ref: David Kennedy
Wed 06 Jul
West U13D Hurling Championship, Venue: Sean Treacy Park, Rockwell Rovers V Arravale Rovers 19:30, Ref: James Bradshaw
South Tipp U/19 B Hurling Group A, Venue: O'Sullivan Park, Ballingarry, St Patrick's V Fethard 19:30, Ref: Paddy Ivors
South Tipp U/19 B Hurling Group A, Venue: Goatenbridge, Moyle Rovers V Knockmealdown Gaels 19:30, Ref: Michael Kennedy
South Tipp U/19 B Hurling Group B, Venue: Anner Park, Cloneen, Ballingarry V Clonmel g 19:30, Ref: Paul Guinan
South Tipp U/19 B Hurling Group C, Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, Grangemockler Ballyneale V Ballybacon/Grange 19:30, Ref: Noel Cosgrave
Under-19 A Hurling, Venue: Clonoulty, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 19:30, Ref: David Ryan
Under-19 B Hurling - Gr 1, Venue: Annacarty, Eire Og/SeanTreacys V Golden-Kilfeacle 19:30, Ref: Phil Ryan
Under-19 B Hurling - Gr 1, Venue: New Inn, Rockwell/Rosegreen V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 19:30, Ref: Paddy Russell
Under-19 B Hurling - Gr 2, Venue: Emly, Emly V Lattin-Cullen 19:30, Ref: Richard O Connor
Under-19 B Hurling - Gr 2, Venue: Cappawhite, Cappawhite Gaels V Arravale Rovers 19:30, Ref: Donie Horan
Fri 08 Jul
Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling championship Div 1, Venue: Littleton, Moycarkey-Borris V Thurles Sarsfields 19:30, Ref: Sean Everard
Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling championship Div 1, Venue: Boherlahan GAA Club, Boherlahan Dualla V Loughmore-Castleiney 19:30, Ref: John Butler
Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling Championship Div 2, Venue: Drombane, Upperchurch-Drombane V Holycross/Ballycahill 19:30, Ref: Kevin Jordan
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Div1, Venue: Knock, Knock V JK Brackens 19:30, Ref: John Lillis
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Div1, Venue: The Ragg, Moyne/Templetuohy V Drom-Inch 19:30, Ref: Paddy Kenny
West Intermediate Hurling, Venue: Bansha, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Arravale Rovers 19:30, Ref: John O Grady
Thurles Credit Union Junior C Hurling Championship , Venue: killea, Killea V Loughmore-Castleiney 19:30, Ref: TBC
West U13D Hurling Championship, Venue: Cappawhite, Cappawhite Gaels V Lattin-Cullen 19:30, Ref: Willie Kennedy
South Tipperary Junior A Hurling Group 2, Venue: Anner Park, Cloneen, Killenaule V Ballingarry 19:30, Ref: Philip Keane
South Tipperary Junior A Hurling Group 3, Venue: O'Sullivan Park, Ballingarry, Mullinahone V St Patrick's 19:30, Ref: Paddy Ivors
North Tipp Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Nenagh, Borris-Ileigh V Toomevara 19:30, Ref: Christy Mc Loughlin
North Tipp Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Cloughjordan, Nenagh ire g V Roscrea 19:30, Ref: Gerry Treacy
Sat 09 Jul
South Tipp U13C Hurling League 2022, Venue: Grangemockler Ballyneale, Grangemockler Ballyneale V Ballybacon/Grange 17:00, Ref: James Williams
South Tipp U13D Hurling League 2022 (Group 1), Venue: Anner Park, Cloneen, St Patrick's V Mullinahone 10:30, Ref: Martin Cody
South Tipp U13D Hurling League 2022 (Group 2), Venue: Davin Park, Carrick, Carrick Davins V Clonmel g 11:30, Ref: Martin Cody
South Tipp U13D Hurling League 2022 (Group 2), Venue: Newcastle GAA Pitch, Newcastle V Ballybacon/Grange 11:30, Ref: Kieran Barrett
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Div 2, Venue: Littleton, Moycarkey-Borris V Killea 19:30, Ref: Denis Hickey
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Div 2, Venue: Kickham Park Thurles, Thurles Gaels V Gortnahoe-Glengoole 19:45, Ref: Tom Mc Grath
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Div1, Venue: Clonakenny, Clonakenny V Holycross/Ballycahill 19:00, Ref: TBC
West Intermediate Hurling, Venue: Annacarty, Golden-Kilfeacle V Cappawhite 15:00, Ref: Donie Horan
South Tipp Intermediate Hurling Championship 2022, Venue: Pirc na nEala, Carrick, Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Ballingarry 19:30, Ref: Paul Guinan
South Tipperary Junior A Hurling Group 1, Venue: Monroe GAA Pitch, St Mary's V Fethard 17:00, Ref: Sean Lonergan (M)
South Tipperary Junior A Hurling Group 2, Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, Carrick Swan V Newcastle 17:00, Ref: Keith Delahunty
North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 1, Venue: Ballingarry (North), Knockshegowna V Nenagh ire g 19:30, Ref: Peter Carroll
North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 1, Venue: Borrisokane, Borrisokane V Lorrha-Dorrha 19:30, Ref: Pat O Mahony
North Tipp Junior Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Dolla, Silvermines V Templederry Kenyons 19:30, Ref: Shane Hodgins
North Tipp Junior Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Newport, Newport V Burgess 19:30, Ref: Tommy Ryan
North Tipp Junior B Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Moneygall, Moneygall V Ballina 19:30, Ref: Gerry Treacy
North Tipp Junior B Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Ballinderry, Shannon Rovers V Kildangan 19:30, Ref: Philip Shanahan
West Prem Intermediate Hurling, Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, Sean Treacys V Cashel King Cormacs 19:00, Ref: Phil Ryan
Sun 10 Jul
Centenary Agri Mid Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Boherlahan GAA Club, Drom-Inch V JK Brackens 15:30, Ref: John Dooley
Doran Oil Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Holycross, Moyne/Templetuohy V Clonakenny 13:00, Ref: Kevin Jordan
South Tipp Senior Hurling Championship 2022, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, Mullinahone V Carrick Swan 18:30, Ref: Michael Kennedy
Thurles Credit Union Junior C Hurling Championship , Venue: Gortnahoe, Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Thurles Sarsfields 12:00, Ref: TBC
South Tipperary Junior A Hurling Group 1, Venue: Anner Park, Cloneen, Clonmel g V Moyle Rovers 12:00, Ref: Paddy Ivors
South Tipperary Junior A Hurling Group 3, Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, Cahir V Grangemockler Ballyneale 12:00, Ref: Paul Guinan
Jun A Hurling, Venue: New Inn, Cashel King Cormacs V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 19:30, Ref: Paddy Russell
Jun B Champ - Gr 1, Venue: Emly, Emly V Solohead 12:00, Ref: Richard O Connor
Jun B Champ - Gr 1, Venue: Clonoulty, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Arravale Rovers 12:00, Ref: Mark Jordan
Jun B Champ - Gr 2, Venue: Cappawhite, Cappawhite V Golden-Kilfeacle 12:00, Ref: Tom Dawson
West Senior Hurling, Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill V Clonoulty/Rossmore 15:30, Ref: Fergal Horgan
Mon 11 Jul
West U13A Hurling Championship, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, Cashel King Cormacs V Clonoulty/Rossmore 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue 12 Jul
South Tipp U13A Hurling League 2022, Venue: Cahir Park GAA Pitch, Cahir V Carrick Swan 18:00, Ref: Noel Cosgrave
South Tipp U13A Hurling League 2022, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, St Mary's V Moyle Rovers 19:00, Ref: Martin Doyle
South Tipp U13B Hurling League 2022, Venue: Anner Park, Cloneen, St Patrick's V Clerihan 18:30, Ref: Paul Guinan
South Tipp U13B Hurling League 2022, Venue: Beal Atha Poirin, Ballyporeen / Skeheenarinky V Ballylooby/Castlegrace 19:30, Ref: Kieran Barrett
South Tipp U13B Hurling League 2022, Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, Clonmel g V Ballingarry 19:30, Ref: Jack Mulcahy
South Tipp U13B Hurling League 2022, Venue: Mullinahone, Mullinahone V Kilsheelan-Kilcash 19:30, Ref: John Flynn
South Tipp U13C Hurling League 2022, Venue: Goatenbridge, Ballybacon/Grange V St Mary's 19:00, Ref: Richard Mc Grath
South Tipp U13C Hurling League 2022, Venue: Cahir Park GAA Pitch, Cahir V Grangemockler Ballyneale 19:00, Ref: Sean Lonergan (B)
South Tipp U13C Hurling League 2022, Venue: Monroe GAA Pitch, Moyle Rovers V Fethard 19:00, Ref: Martin Cody
South Tipp U13D Hurling League 2022 (Group 1), Venue: Mullinahone, Mullinahone V Moyle Rovers 18:30, Ref: Paddy Ivors
NORTH TIPP U13C HURLING, Venue: Templederry, Templederry Kenyons V Nenagh ire g 19:00, Ref: Kiernan Timmons
NORTH TIPP U13C HURLING, Venue: Shallee, Ballinahinch V Shannon Rovers Gaels 19:00, Ref: James Lees
NORTH TIPP U13D HURLING, Venue: Puckane, Kildangan V Kilruane MacDonaghs 20:00, Ref: Mark Gennery
NORTH TIPP U13D HURLING, Venue: Portroe, Portroe V Newport 20:00, Ref: Michael Cronin
NORTH TIPP U13B, Venue: Puckane, Kildangan V Silvermines 19:00, Ref: Mark Gennery
NORTH TIPP U13B, Venue: Portroe, Portroe V Borrisokane 19:00, Ref: Michael Cronin
