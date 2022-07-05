Holycross win minor A league title with victory over Durlas Óg

Holycross Ballycahill won the County Minor A hurling league for the second year in a row with an easier than expected victory over a depleted Durlas Óg team in the Ragg on Monday last.
Playing with the wind, two early Durlas Og points,including a huge free from Joe Cornelly,got them up and running quickly but Holycross first goal steadied the opposition.
A rebound from Conor O'Sullivan set them on their way. Jimmie Lahart, operating at centre forward, then began a scoring spree which yielded two goals and several points and opened a considerable gap despite Durlas points from Daniel Rossiter and Evan Callanan.
With Evan Morris ,Jim and Cian Ryan dominant in defence, Holycross Ballycahill led 3-11 to 0-4 at half time and enhanced their position thereafter with goals from Pierce Briody, Tiarnan Ryan and James Doyle, as well as some lovely points from the stick of Sean Ryan.
Durlas Óg never gave up and secured a consolation goal from Michael McCormack as time ran out.As referee Tom McGrath blew the final whistle, Holycross Ballycahill took the title on a 6-23 to 1-8 scoreline as captain Jim Ryan accepted the silverware.
