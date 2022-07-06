Tipp GAA results from last weekend's action

County Tipperary
Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship Final
Tipperary 1-17 Offaly 1-16
Centenary Agri Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Drom & Inch 1-20 Moycarkey Borris 1-16
JK Brackens 0-26 Upperchurch Drombane 2-17
Doran Oil Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Clonakenny 4-15 Gortnahoe Glengoole 1-20
Moyne Templetuohy 0-22 Thurles Sarsfields 0-16
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship
Moyne Templetuohy 1-17 Holycross Ballycahill 1-13
Thurles Sarsfields 2-16 Thurles Gaels 0-14
Drom & Inch 0-23 JK Brackens 0-10
Thurles Credit Union Junior C Hurling Championship
Loughmore Castleiney 4-16 Thurles Sarsfields 5-7
North Tipperary
Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Borrisokane 4-22 Shannon Rovers 3-25 (Rovers win on penalties)
Lorrha 5-25 Moneygall 2-13
Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Roscrea 2-32 Silvermines 2-28 AET
Portroe 3-18 Burgess 4-12
Hi B Restaurant/Bar Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Kiladangan 2-20 Kiladangan 2-16
Nenagh Éire Óg 4-18 Templederry Kenyons 0-13
South Tipperary
Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Carrick Swans 2-17 St Marys 0-13
Mullinahone 2-16 Killenaule 1-15
Junior B Hurling League
St Patricks 1-13 Mullinahone 0-12
West Tipperary
Senior Football Championship Final
Arravale Rovers 2-13 Rockwell Rovers 1-15
Intermediate Football Championship Final
Golden Kilfeacle 3-13 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 2-9
Junior A Football Championship
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 0-15 Solohead 2-9
Arravale Rovers 3-11 Emly 2-10
Eve O'Mahony will perform her one -woman play the Last Witch Brigid Cleary at the Clonmel Junction Arts Festival
Chairperson of the former Board of Our Lady of Mercy Primary School Mairead Condon presents Mrs Celine Johnston recently to mark her retirement from primary teaching
Back to school costs can be very high but the government has reacted by introducing a number of measures which have been welcomed.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.