06 Jul 2022

Eire Óg overcome Thurles in thrilling Tipperary Coiste final

Eire Óg overcome Thurles in thrilling Tipperary Coiste final

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill captain Michael Ryan accepts the cup from County Bord na nÓg chairman, Tommy Landers, after Eire Og defeated Thurles Gaels in the Under 15 D County Final in Cashel

06 Jul 2022 11:00 PM

Coiste na nÓg County Under 15 D Football Final 2022

Eire Óg Annacarty Donohill 5-9 Thurles Gaels 5-2

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill overcame a resilient Thurles Gaels side in a thrilling final of the Coiste na nOg U15 D football championship in Cashel.
Both sides showed excellent footballing skill, with Eire Óg dominating in the first half after goals by Charlie Kavanagh and Alex Cummins. Eire Og led at half time by 2-5 to Thurles Gaels’ 1-0 following an excellent goal by Conor Carroll.
Both sides swapped scores in the second half. Eire Og led on two occasions by six points before Thurles Gaels narrowed the margin with scores under the crossbar.
A red card in the third minute of the second half left Gaels down a player but despite that they fought back score for score to keep within touching distance of Eire Óg. Excellent scores from Charlie and Lewie Kavanagh for Eire Og, along with replies from Martin Connors, Conor Carroll and Conor Shorley, kept the game on edge right until the end. However Eire Óg prevailed on a final score of Eire Óg 5-0, Thurles Gaels 5-2.

Eire Óg Annacarty Donohill, Under 15D Bord na nÓg county champions. Back row, from left: Shane Hennessey, Eanna Ryan, DJ Leopold, Callum Ryan, Arron O’Dwyer, Alex Cummins, Michael Heffernan, Nathan Quinn, Gerald O’Brien. Front row: Alex Cronin, Luke Waugh, Charlie Kavanagh, James Crowe, Gerald O’Brien, Padraig Butler, Michael Ryan, captain. Pictures: Michael Boland


Eire Óg: James Crowe, Nathan Quinn, Michael Heffernan, Aaron O’Dwyer, Callum Ryan, DJ Leopold, Alex Cummins, Michael Ryan (captain), Lewie Kavanagh, Charlie Kavanagh, Alex Cronin, Shane Hennessy, Padraig Butler, Marty Colllins, Hayden Keane, Gerald O’Brien, Eanna Ryan, Brian Sexton, Luke Waugh.
Thurles Gaels: Sean Dominguex, Jonah Slattery, Daniel Ryan-Fogarty, Cian Burke, Lorcan Delaney, Dylan Cotter, Martin Connors, Conor Carroll, Conor Shorley, Liam Gleeson, Liam Carroll, Christopher Ryan, Luke Byron, Elliot Carew, Cillian Leahy, Ben Loughnane.
Referee: Kieran Barrett (Clerihan).

