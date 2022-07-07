Tipperary man impresses in ultra marathon in Snowdonia

Shane Kenny of Gortnahoe impressed during the grueling 50km race.
Ultra marathon runner Shane Kenny impressed last weekend during the Ultra Trail Snowdonia.
Gortnahoe man Kenny acquitted himself excellently, finishing 14th overall and second in his age group in a time of six hours and 30 minutes in a field of over 900 athletes.
The Ultra Trail Snowdonia is an ultra running mountain race 50 kilometres long and 3,500 meters of elavation gain, in the Snowdonia Moutain area in north Wales.
This was Kenny's very first race in ultra marathon running, and with the confidence gained from his good performance, he will be looking to improve further in the next round of this event in Nice, France in September, which consists of another grueling 108 kilometre race with 5000 meters of climbing.
