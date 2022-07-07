Search

07 Jul 2022

Tipperary man impresses in ultra marathon in Snowdonia

Gortnahoe man impresses in ultra marathon in Snowdonia

Shane Kenny of Gortnahoe impressed during the grueling 50km race.

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Jul 2022 8:45 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

Ultra marathon runner Shane Kenny impressed last weekend during the Ultra Trail Snowdonia.

Gortnahoe man Kenny acquitted himself excellently, finishing 14th overall and second in his age group in a time of six hours and 30 minutes in a field of over 900 athletes.

The Ultra Trail Snowdonia is an ultra running mountain race 50 kilometres long and 3,500 meters of elavation gain, in the Snowdonia Moutain area in north Wales.

This was Kenny's very first race in ultra marathon running, and with the confidence gained from his good performance, he will be looking to improve further in the next round of this event in Nice, France in September, which consists of another grueling 108 kilometre race with 5000 meters of climbing. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media