Community suicide awareness group to expand services to include Tipperary Town

C-Saw to expand services to Tipperary Town
C-Saw, the community suicide awareness group is to expand services to include Tipperary Town.
The first meeting will be on Mondfay July 11 at Davis Street at the CJ Kickham band hall. Meetings will be held levery Monday.
Eoin Murnane (Golden-Kilfeacle) makes a move upfield followed by Willie Barry (Cappawhite) in the West Tipperary IHC semi-final at Annacarty on Saturday afternoon.
Photo of Moyne AC athletes, their families and coaches at the National Juvenile Track & Field Championships in Tullamore on Saturday last
Ben Loughman (Kickhams) gathers possession as Eoghan Lonergan and Cormac Maher (Arravale Rovers) close in
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.