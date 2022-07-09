Thurles Golf Club hosts Irish Senior Men's and Women's Amateur Close Championship

IRISH SENIOR MEN’S AND WOMEN’S AMATEUR CLOSE CHAMPIONSHIP

Last week saw a great buzz around Thurles Golf Club as we hosted the Irish Senior Men’s and Women’s Amateur Close Championship.



Golf Ireland were in situ for the week and not even the wet weather could dampen the excitement around the Club!



Following a week of great golf, Pat Murray and Deirdre Smith were crowned the 2022 Irish Senior Men’s and Women’s Amateur Close champions.



Pat, an Honorary Member of Thurles Golf Club, defeated Mount Juliet’s John Reynolds 4&2, and was delighted to win the title on home soil.

Deirdre Smith added her name to the Women’s Senior Close roll of honour defeating 2014 champion Laura Webb 4&3 in the Final.



Ann Moynihan-Rudden won the Plate in the Senior Women’s Close.

A special mention to our own members, Marian Finn and Kieran Kennedy, who both qualified for Thursday’s Matchplay!



TEAMS

Well done to our Irish Mixed Foursomes team who defeated Cahir Park last Monday and now proceed to the East Munster Quarter Finals where we will meet Mitchelstown!



MEN’S RESULTS

Sunday 3rd July –18 Hole Singles Stroke: July Medal (GOY 8)

1st Kevin Jordan 66

2nd John Corbett 71

3rd John O’Meara 71

4th Jack Blake 72

Gross Paul Byrne Jnr 74



THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €8; Visitors €25.



LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Wednesday 29th June: 1, 5, 6, 15

No Jackpot Winner. No match 3’s. 2 x lucky dip’s – Noreen Landers and John Healy €50 each



NEXT WEEK’S JACKPOT €17,400

You can now play our Lotto online on the Clubforce website as well as in the Clubhouse!

Draw will take place live on our Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.



SPLIT THE POT

Congratulations to June’s Split the Pot winner, Conor Ryan!

Envelopes are available in the pro-shop and office (€2 each/3 for €5) You can also now play our Split the Pot in Boyles Home and Gift Store, Glasheen’s Pub or The Arch Bar!