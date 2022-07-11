Emma Langford is to play Nenagh Arts Centre later this month

Emma Langford, photo by Shane J Horan
Limerick Nu-folk singer Emma Langford will play at Nenagh Arts Centre on July 23 at 8pm.
Emma Lanford released her second album Sowing Acorns, in 2020, making it onto the Grammy’s longlist for Album of the Year.
This year marks her return to live shows with her Birdsong tours.
In 2018, 2020 and 2021, she was nominated for Best Folk Singer. She received the Music Network RESONATE residency and Arts Council Agility Award in 2021.
Tickets are available online at www.nenagharts.com or at the Nenagh Arts Centre box office on 067 34400.
