Search

17 Jul 2022

Hedgerows Ireland make their case for protecting the environment at Clonmel Agricultural Show

Hedgerows Ireland make their case for protecting the environment at Clonmel Agricultural Show

The Hedgerows Ireland stand at Clonmel Agricultural Show

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Jul 2022 4:27 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Three very popular stands at this year’s Clonmel Agricultural Show featured environmental topics.
One of those  was presented by Hedgerows Ireland, Tipperaary based environmental group.
Hedgerows Ireland
Tipperary based Hedgerows Ireland is now a national lobby group promoting all aspects of hedgerows.
“Hedgerows are the Irish equivalent of the Amazon rainforests,” says PJ O’Meara from the group.
“We have very little native woodland in this country so hedgerows play a vital role in supporting a huge range of plants and animals.They also store large amounts of carbon, provide shelter and shade and reduce the effects of both flooding and drought. We need to look after them better and farmers need to be rewarded appropriately for maintaining good quality hedgerows,” he said.
FEEDBACK
After giving a presentation to the Oireachtas Joint Agricultural Committee in February, the group is now engaging with the Department of Agriculture and environmental NGO’s to increase knowledge, protection and increase CAP payments in this area.
At the show stand Hedgerows Ireland members PJ O’Meara, Michael Hickey and Alan Moore engaged with the public and received very useful feedback and opinions from farmers and others.
There was a very positive response to the stand and it was clear that hedgerows are very popular with most people. A common request was for better information on aspects such as planting a new hedge.
A hedgerow quiz proved very popular with prizes of three high quality binoculars sponsored by David Anchell’s Clonmel company Camida.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media