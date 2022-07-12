You won't believe what a motorist produced when pulled over by Tipperary gardaí

Tipperary gardaí were left perplexed earlier today when they pulled over a car after it was flagged on the gardaí mobility app.
The vehicle in question was flagged by the Tipperary Road Policing Unit for having no NCT, tax, or insurance, and when asked for identification the driver produced a fake driving licence, much to the astonishment of the gardaí at the scene.
Gardaí from the Tipperary RPU stopped this car after it was flagged by the #MobilityApp. The Driver presented a fake licence, had no Insurance, NCT or Tax.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 12, 2022
As a result, their car was seized & proceedings are to follow.#SaferRoads #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/wwcAOoQ31C
As a result, the car was seized and proceedings are set to follow for the offence in the coming days and weeks.
