Midweek U19 Football results from West Tipperary

There were wins on Wednesday night in West Tipperary U19 Football Championship for Galtee Rovers, Kickhams and Rockwell/Rosegreen.
RESULTS
Bridge House Golden Under-19 B Football Group 1 Round 2
Aherlow 0-11 V 3-12 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun
Bridge House Golden Under-19 B Football Group 2 Round
Golden-Kilfeacle W/O V Conceded Eire Og/SeanTreacys
Tipperary Print & Design Under-19 A Football Round 2
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-10 V 0-5 Arravale Rovers
Cashel King Cormacs 2-10 V 2-11 Rockwell/Rosegreen
