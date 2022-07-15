Funding to support regional enterprise development projects in Tipperary wecomed by Cllr Peggy Ryan

Funding has been announced by Government to support the development of potential innovative

regional enterprise projects based in Tipperary under the Regional Enterprise Innovation Scoping

Scheme (REISS), a Fine Gael Councillor has said.



Councillor Peggy Ryan welcomed the news from the Minister for Business, Employment and Retail,

Damien English TD, that 47 projects nationwide have been approved for a total of €3.5m in grant

support, including here in Tipperary.



Councillor Peggy Ryan said: “Many of our excellent local businesses and entrepreneurs in Tipperary

will be in a position to significantly benefit from the outcomes of this targeted support which is aligned to

the objectives of the nine new Regional Enterprise Plans that were launched earlier this year.



“Across Ireland, 15 enterprise development projects have been provided with REISS Priming grants of

up to €200,000, while 32 projects have been approved for REISS Feasibility Study grants of up to

€50,000 each. I am delighted to see that a project proposed by Tipperary County Council is

being funded by government at this time.



“This funding promotes innovation within the Irish enterprise ecosystem and will encourage a greater

contribution to local economies and entrepreneurial activity, productivity and innovative capability”

Councillor Peggy Ryan concluded.



Minister English said: “Government is focused on working hard to provide businesses and their talented

people with targeted supports to sustain regional enterprise and job creation opportunities across every

region in Ireland. The REISS scheme is a crucial part of that approach as we plan for the future by

providing resources to early-stage projects to develop and advance their current plans to a stage where

they can make real progress.



“Strengthening the links between our education system and innovative local businesses is an important

strategy in our nine Regional Economic Plans and we grasp new opportunities and tackle long-term

challenges such as our new trading relationship with the UK and the transition to a low-carbon

economy”, concluded Minister English.