16 Jul 2022

Peter Collins, of Killenaule - an Appreciation

School’s tribute to former art teacher in Scoil Ruáin, Killenaule

16 Jul 2022 9:00 PM

A sense of deep shock and sadness was felt in Scoil Ruáin on Friday, April 29, 2022 when the sad news was received that Peter Collins had passed away.

Peter was appointed to a full-time permanent Arts and Crafts position in 1977 in the Vocational School, Killenaule as it was then known.


For a short period during his first year, he taught a few classes in Cashel Vocational School while also working in Scoil Ruáin. He dedicated 33 years’ teaching before he retired from the profession in 2010.

He will be fondly remembered as having a wonderful rapport with his students and encouraging their respective talents. He was immensely proud of any student who undertook a career in Arts and Crafts on leaving school. He always provided advice and materials to his teaching colleagues and students for their very many projects and activities outside of his subject.


He loved gardening and always had an interest in the school grounds. He catalogued many a picture containing a person, a wall, indoors, a person or when trees were planted to mark special occasions.
He loved photography and took a class photo every year of his Leaving Cert classes.


He was knowledgeable in all areas and was eagerly sought for quizzes – both as a participant or a quiz master.


Peter had both a great love of the Irish language and a lovely singing voice and was well-known for his renditions of many well-known Irish songs.


You were assured of being in good company when Peter was there.
He was one of nature’s gentlemen – always there to advise and mentor.
He will be sadly missed by all his former students and colleagues.
We would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere and deepest sympathy to Peter’s wife Brid, his sons Pat and John and his extended family, friends and colleagues.

Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis.

