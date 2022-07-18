Masses will be held for cemetery week in parishes of Ardfinnan, Ballybacon and Grange and Newcastle and Fourmilewater

Cemetery masses will be held in Ardfinnan,Ballybacon & Grange and Newcastle & Fourmilewater
CEMETERY WEEK MASSES
A Cemetery Week of Masses will be held in the Churches in the evenings and the graves will be blessed prior to or afterwards. This will be from Monday 25th – Friday 29th July across the 5 Churches. (There will be NO morning Masses during the Cemetery Week. )
MONDAY 25TH JULY - BALLYBACON 7pm MASS
(With Blessing of Graves afterwards)
TUESDAY 26TH JULY - ARDFINNAN 7pm MASS
(With blessing of Graves afterwards in St Finnians Cemetery)
WEDNESDAY 27TH JULY - FOURMILEWATER
6pm Blessing of Graves in Kilronan Cemetery
7pm MASS With Blessing of Graves in Church Graveyard afterwards.
(The graves of the other local graveyards will take place earlier in the day with Fr Michael)
THURSDAY 28TH JULY - GRANGE 7pm MASS
With Blessing of the Graves in the Church Graveyard afterwards
Then the Blessing of Graves in the New Cemetery from 8pm
FRIDAY 29TH JULY - NEWCASTLE
5.30pm Blessing of Grave in Old Molough Cemetery
6pm Blessing of Graves in New Molough Cemetery
7pm MASS
With Blessing of the Graves in the Church Graveyard afterwards.
Then Blessing of the Graves in the Old Cemetery from 8pm
Monaghan’s Josh Moffett, the 2022 Triton Showers-backed Motorsport Ireland National Rally Champion following his start to finish win in the Clonmel based Tipperary Stonethrowers Rally. Pic: M. Walsh
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.