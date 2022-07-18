North Tipp GAA Scene: U19 championships taking shape

Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship:

Congratulations to Lorrha Dorrha who claimed the Father Hewitt Cup last Saturday evening (for the first time since 2007) in Nenagh after a 2-24 to 3-11 victory over Shannon Rovers in the Final of the Kellys of Fantane sponsored North Intermediate Hurling Final. Michael Dolan was the victorious Lorrha captain whilst Colm Fogarty was named as man of the match.

Junior ‘A’ Hurling Championship: Round 5 of the Watch Centre North Junior ‘A’ Hurling Championship took place last Friday 15th July.

Borris Ileigh had a comprehensive 3-17 to 1-11 win over Kilruane MacDonaghs in Toomevara. The Borris Ileigh goals came from Shane Kenny, Jack Fitzgerald and Fintan Holland with Eoin Carroll scoring the MacDonaghs goal.

Borrisoleigh was the venue for Roscrea and Toomevara with Roscrea gaining victory on a 0-20 to 1-12 scoreline.

This now concludes the group stages. Borris Ileigh finish top with seven points, Roscrea second with six points, Toomevara third with five points, Kilruane MacDonaghs fourth with two points whilst Nenagh Eire Og failed to progress to the Semi Final stages having finished bottom with zero points.

The Semi Finals will take place on Friday 29th July at 7.15 pm with venues to be confirmed. Borris Ileigh will face Kilruane MacDonaghs whilst Roscrea take on Toomevara.

Junior ‘B’ Hurling Championship: The third round of games in Group 2 in The Watch Centre sponsored North Junior ‘B’ Hurling Championship took place last weekend.

A strong second half performance secured Silvermines a 1-20 to 0-11 win over Burgess with the Mines goal coming from Diarmuid Brennan early in the first half.

Portroe had a 2-18 to 3-12 win over Templederry Kenyons in the other game of the round.

Round 4 in Group 2 takes place on Wednesday 20th July at 7.30 pm – Silvermines host Newport and Portroe host Burgess.

Portroe and Silvermines have four points each, Templederry and Newport two points each with Burgess yet to pick up a point.

In Group 1, Round 3 takes place on Saturday 30th July – Borrisokane host Knockshegowna and Lorrha host Nenagh Eire Og.

In Group 3 – Round 3 takes place on Saturday 30th July – Shannon Rovers host Moneygall whilst Kiladangan host Ballina.

Under 19 ‘A’ Hurling Championships:

Toomevara booked top spot in Group 2 in the North ‘A’ Championship after a 3-10 to 1-13 win over Roscrea last Wednesday evening. Toomevara now progress straight to the Semi Finals. Roscrea will take on Kiladangan in the final game of the group on Wednesday 27th July with the victorious team securing home advantage in the Quarter Finals.

In Group 1, Ballina host Nenagh Eire Og this Wednesday 20th July at 7.30 pm in the second round game in the group.

Under 19 ‘B’ Hurling Championships:

Burgess conceded their game to Lorrha last Wednesday in Group 1. In Group 2, Borris Ileigh had an impressive 3-24 to 1-13 win over Borrsokane. Eddie Ryan top scored for Borris Ileigh with 2-11 with Paddy McCormack scoring 1-4. In Group 3, Moneygall Clonakenny defeated Ballinahinch Templederry by 1-15 to 0-12.

Final group games will take place on Wednesday 27th July at 7.30 pm.

‘B’ Group 1 – Burgess host Newport, Lorrha bye.

‘B’ Group 2 – Borrisokane host Kilruane MacDonaghs, Borris Ileigh bye

‘B’ Group 3 – Moneygall/Clonakenny host Portroe, Ballinahinch/Templederry bye