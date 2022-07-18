Borrisoleigh Active Social Club is heading out on on their summer outing this week
Borrisoleigh Active Social Club is having a summer's day out this Friday, July 22.
The bus will leave the GAA car park at 9.30am. There will be a short stop in Bunratty. Then onto Doolin to get the ferry across to Inis Óir. On the return journey, there will be dinner in the Falls Hotel Ennistymon.
Hopefully, the weather will be kind and wishing everyone a great day out.
