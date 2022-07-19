Magnificent 19 medals for Clonmel swimmers at Irish National Championships

The Clonmel Swimming Club's relay team of Donal, Thomas, Ben and Brendan with coach Niamh Whelan
A magnificent total of 19 medals were won by Clonmel Swimming Club at the 2022 Irish National Division 2 in the University of Limerick last week. Huge congratulations to the swimmers who took part in this event.
On Day 1 Brendan Cantwell won gold in the 100m Breaststroke and our relay team of Donal Quinn, Ben Hannafin, Brendan Cantwell and Thomas Smith won gold in the 200m Freestyle relay and broke the club record in this event.
On Day 2 Donal Quinn won silver in the 100m Butterfly . Aislinn Callery won gold in the 50m Freestyle. Our relay team of Aislinn Callery, Donal Quinn, Anna Movchan and Brendan Cantwell won gold in the 200m mixed Medley Relay.
On Day 3 Aislinn Callery took bronze in the 50m backstroke.
On Day 4 Aislinn Callery won gold in the 100m freestyle and gold in the 100m backstroke. Brendan Cantwell won silver in the 50m breaststroke.
Clonmel Swimming Club coach Niamh Whelan with the mixed relay team of cAislinn, Donal, Anna, Brendan and Swim Ireland president Mary Haughney pictured at UL last week.
On Day 5 the Clonmel Swimming Club relay team of Ben Hannafin, Donal Quinn, Brendan Cantwell and Thomas Smith won gold in the 200m medley relay and also broke the club record for this event.
Jenna Hayes, Eavann Duffy, Lucy Brannigan, Niamh Smith and Victoria Szyszkowska all achieved amazing personal bests in their events.
A sincere thank you to our coach Niamh Whelan for for hard work and commitment.
For more information go to www.clonmelsc.com
