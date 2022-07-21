Twenty-year old Tipperary school's project adapted into a booklet celebrating a local landmark

Moyaliffe House
Almost 20 years ago, a group of students from Ballycahill National School carried out a project titled My Favourite Building about Moyaliffe House.
This story was titled Winona’s Beloved Mansion. It follows one of the students being given a guided tour of the house and grounds by the ghost of Winona Armstrong (the last of the Moyaliffe Armstrong family).
It includes poems, anecdotes and historic photos & is now being reprinted into booklet form with the approval of Ballycahill NS.
Booklets will be available at the Moyaliffe House and Gardens Open Days on Sunday, July 24 and the weekend of August 13 and 14.
A €10 donation per copy is being asked, with all proceeds donated to Ballycahill NS.
Further details on the Open Days can be found at www.gardentoursofireland.com or by phoning Lorna 087-2767666 or instagram @moyaliffehouseandgardens.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
