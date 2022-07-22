Tipperary woman achieves podium finish in national 3,000m championships

In the junior women 3,000m race Clonmel AC's Muireann Duffy won a bronze medal
The National junior and under 23 track and field championships took place in Santry last Sunday in very warm conditions, with little or no breeze.
In the junior women 3,000m race Clonmel AC's Muireann Duffy displayed great determination and courage when putting in a great effort over the final stages of the race to win the national bronze medal in 10 mins 17.84 secs.
This was a super performance by Muireann who has now won national medals over the country and on the track. Brilliant achievements.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.