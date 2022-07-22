All Tipperary roads run to the Clogheen 5K on Thursday night next

The popular Clogheen 5K Road Race, promoted by Clonmel AC takes place on Thursday, July 28 in Clogheen at 8pm
Clogheen 5K Road Race
This popular road race, promoted by Clonmel AC takes place on Thursday, July 28 in Clogheen at 8pm and is sponsored by John Carey Pharmacy.
This year the race organisers have put together another great event with t-shirts for all finishers. The entry fee is just €15, excellent value and again they also have their much sought-after post race refreshments in the Community Hall, Eircode E21 T264.
The link to the online registration is itsyourrace.com.
The organisers have also put together an impressive array of prizes as follows: first three senior men and women, first male and female over 40, over 50 and over 60, as well as first junior male and female.
There will also be an array of spot prizes for down the field finishers.
