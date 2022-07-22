Tipperary student graduates from trainee jockey course at racing academy

Stephen Brabston (left) receives his certificate from Leighton Aspell, Grand National-winning jockey and practical team lead at the Racing Academy and Centre of Education in Kildare
Stephen Brabston from Cashel was among 26 young people who recently graduated from the trainee jockey programme at the Racing Academy and Centre of Education (RACE) in Kildare, and will be taking up employment in the industry shortly.
The group successfully completed a ten-month residential programme which combined practical instruction, work placement and classroom modules in a QQI Level 4 award in horsemanship.
Modules included communications, information technology, business calculations, workplace safety, health-related fitness, stable and yard routine, plus racehorse care and exercise.
The students were presented with their certificates at a prize-giving ceremony on the Kildare campus.
Stephen completed his work placement with racehorse trainer Kevin Prendergast on the Curragh and he has now taken up full-time employment closer to home with Sam Curling in Skehanagh, near Cashel.
