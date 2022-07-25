The Irish Names Quilt Exhibition opens in Thurles tomorrow
A quilt exhibition in remembrance of people who have died in Ireland due to Aids and HIV related illnesses is on in Thurles.
The Irish Names Quilt Exhibition is on show from tomorrow, Tuesday, July 26, until July 30 in the Source.
The free exhibition is by GOSHH, supported by NTDC, SICAP Tipperary LGBT Pride and Queer Culture Ireland.
