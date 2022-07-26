Young Tipperary cyclist performs well against best in Europe

Patrick O'Loughlin, Panduit Carrick Wheelers
Eighteen-year-old Carrick-on-Suir cyclist Patrick O’Loughlin from Panduit Carrick Wheelers overcame the soaring temperatures in Anadia, Portugal to achieve excellent results in the European Junior Track Championships.
In the finals of the scratch race and points race, he placed 11th and 12th places against the best riders in Europe.
The points race was won by Ben Wiggins, son of Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.