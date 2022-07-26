The young footballers of New Inn are on the rise in Tipperary

Pictured is the New Inn Knockgraffon U10 football team who defeated Killenaule Moyglass in the South final Community Games on Monday, July 18.
COMMUNITY GAMES
Well done to New Inn Knockgraffon who beat Killenaule Moyglass in the South final of U10 football on Monday July 18.
They are now through to the North County final on Saturday, August 6 in Holycross against Newport.
Well done to all the players and mentors Stephen Mason, Kevin Heaney, Anne Heenan, Anita O’Dwyer, Gerry Hogan and Martin Boland.
ROCKWELL ROVERS GAA LOTTO
Results from Saturday, July 23, nos are 7, 10, 23 and 32. No outright winner.
Lucky Dips x 4: Mary Buckley, Helen Fitzgerald, Mary & Tommy Julian, Annette Carroll entered into a monthly draw for €500 on Saturday July 30.
Sellers: Michael Purcell x 2, Rockwell Rovers x 2, entered into a monthly draw for €100 on Saturday, July 30.
This week's Jackpot is €4,600.
Team captain Jack O'Halloran (Lattin-Cullen) and James Heffernan (Clonoulty-Rossmore) with Donie Horan (Referee). Picture: John O'Shea
